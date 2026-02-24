‘Desperate for diesel fuel’: MSPCA shelter on Cape Cod evacuating animals, nearly out of fuel

CENTERVILLE, Mass. — The MSPCA animal shelter on Cape Cod is evacuating animals as it expects to run out of fuel this evening after a monstrous blizzard left much of the region without power.

The shelter at 1577 Falmouth Road in Centerville is currently operating on generator power and may be without electricity for several days, officials said.

“We expect we will run out of fuel by midnight tonight and will be unable to keep critical systems running,” MSPCA Cape Cod officials said in a post on Facebook just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are actively working to secure additional fuel, but in the meantime, we are emergency evacuating the nearly 50 animals currently in our care to our other shelters,” officials said. “Even with the animals safe, the building is in danger of damage if we can’t heat it, so we are still desperate for diesel fuel.”

Shelter officials on Tuesday made a public plea to fuel companies to assist.

“If you are part of a diesel fuel delivery company or have commercial access to generator fuel on Cape Cod, please contact mkeiley@mspca.org directly,” officials said in their post. “For safety reasons, we are not accepting individual gasoline drop-offs at this time.”

Adopters who are ready to welcome a pet are asked to visit one of the MSPCA’s other locations in the coming days.

“We will continue to provide updates as we learn more,” officials said. “Thank you for being part of our community and for helping us ensure the animals in our care remain safe.”

For more information on adopting or donating to help homeless animals, visit the MSPCA’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

