Department of Education launches investigation into Mass. school district over student survey

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The U.S. Department of Education’s Student Privacy Policy Office launched an investigation into Burlington Public Schools on Monday, alleging they violated parents rights when they gave students a survey that asked questions about sensitive topics.

The topics included drug and alcohol use, sexual encounters, and gender identity.

The questionnaire was given during the 2025 school year as part of a “Youth Risk Behavior Survey.”

The Department of Education alleges they received several complaints from parents that even though they opted their children out of the survey, the questionnaire was still administered by district officials.

“The allegations that Burlington violated parents’ rights by administering a survey against parents’ wishes – and particularly one that is graphic, and downright inappropriate in nature – is unconscionable,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “The Department will investigate this matter thoroughly and continue to resolutely defend parents’ rights.”

Boston 25 News reached out to Burlington Public Schools for comment about the investigation.

The complaint filed by parents can be found here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group