Department of Conservation and Recreation extends hours at pools and waterfronts

Amid high temperatures, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is extending hours today at several of swimming pools and waterfronts managed by the agency.

Pools and wading pools will close at 7:45 p.m. and lifeguard services at waterfronts end at 6:45 p.m.

Most DCR spray decks are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The DCR is working to identify opportunities to extend hours at their facilities where possible.

Here is a list of some DRC facilities. more details can be found on their webpage.

Pools:

Melnea A. Cass Memorial Swimming Pool, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Roxbury

Artesani Wading Pool, Soldiers Field Road, Brighton

Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, Magazine Beach, Cambridge

Latta Brothers Memorial Swimming Pool Broadway, Somerville

Clarence W. Dealtry Memorial Swimming Pool, Pleasant Street, Watertown

Reilly Memorial Swimming Pool, Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton

Ryan Wading Pool, River Street, Mattapan

Lt. Dennis C. Holland Memorial Swimming Pool, Mountain Avenue, Malden

Sen. P. Eugene Casey Memorial Swimming Pool, Prospect Street, Milford

Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool, Providence Street, Worcester

Philip J. Weihn Memorial Swimming Pool, West Boylston Street, Clinton

Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool, Wanoosnock Avenue, Fitchburg

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, Eastern Avenue, Fall River

Raymond Lord Memorial Swimming Pool, Cross Street, Lowell

Waterfronts:

Wollaston Beach, Qunicy Shore Drive, Quincy

Horseneck Beach, John Reed Road, Westport

Nantasket Beach, Nantasket Avenue, Hull

Douglas State Forest, Webster Street, Douglas

Lake Park, N. Lake Avenue, Worcester

Leominster State Forest, Fitchburg Road, Westminster

Chicopee Memorial State Park, Burnett Road, Chicopee

DAR State Forest, Route 112, Goshen

Breakheart Reservation, Forest Street, Saugus

Constitution Beach, Bennington Street, East Boston

Revere Beach, Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere

Walden Pond, Walden Street, Concord

Salisbury Beach, Beach Road, Salisbury









Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group