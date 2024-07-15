Department of Conservation and Recreation extends hours at pools and waterfronts

Amid high temperatures, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is extending hours today at several of swimming pools and waterfronts managed by the agency.
Pools and wading pools will close at 7:45 p.m. and lifeguard services at waterfronts end at 6:45 p.m.
Most DCR spray decks are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The DCR is working to identify opportunities to extend hours at their facilities where possible.
Here is a list of some DRC facilities. more details can be found on their webpage.
Pools:
- Melnea A. Cass Memorial Swimming Pool, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Roxbury
- Artesani Wading Pool, Soldiers Field Road, Brighton
- Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, Magazine Beach, Cambridge
- Latta Brothers Memorial Swimming Pool Broadway, Somerville
- Clarence W. Dealtry Memorial Swimming Pool, Pleasant Street, Watertown
- Reilly Memorial Swimming Pool, Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton
- Ryan Wading Pool, River Street, Mattapan
- Lt. Dennis C. Holland Memorial Swimming Pool, Mountain Avenue, Malden
- Sen. P. Eugene Casey Memorial Swimming Pool, Prospect Street, Milford
- Dennis F. Shine Memorial Swimming Pool, Providence Street, Worcester
- Philip J. Weihn Memorial Swimming Pool, West Boylston Street, Clinton
- Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool, Wanoosnock Avenue, Fitchburg
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, Eastern Avenue, Fall River
- Raymond Lord Memorial Swimming Pool, Cross Street, Lowell
Waterfronts:
- Wollaston Beach, Qunicy Shore Drive, Quincy
- Horseneck Beach, John Reed Road, Westport
- Nantasket Beach, Nantasket Avenue, Hull
- Douglas State Forest, Webster Street, Douglas
- Lake Park, N. Lake Avenue, Worcester
- Leominster State Forest, Fitchburg Road, Westminster
- Chicopee Memorial State Park, Burnett Road, Chicopee
- DAR State Forest, Route 112, Goshen
- Breakheart Reservation, Forest Street, Saugus
- Constitution Beach, Bennington Street, East Boston
- Revere Beach, Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere
- Walden Pond, Walden Street, Concord
- Salisbury Beach, Beach Road, Salisbury
