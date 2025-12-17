Demonstrators dump ice into Boston Harbor to recreate historic protest

BOSTON — Demonstrators reimagined the Boston Tea Party for a modern political audience by dumping ice into Boston Harbor.

Organizers with Boston Indivisible estimate roughly 1000 people showed up for Tuesday night’s event that referenced the Boston Tea Party’s 252nd anniversary.

Attendees connected Boston’s colonial resistance to the current immigration debate unfolding in America.

The demonstration drew parallels between 1773’s “taxation without representation” and what participants called government overreach from the Trump administration.

“This is not left or right. This is not progressive or conservative. It’s being American,” said Martha Laposata with Boston Indivisible.

Organizers brought what they described as “clean ice” approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Demonstrators commemorated the day when colonists flung tea into the harbor in protest of King George’s regime.

“Anybody who understands the nature of our country should be doing something. This is not the time to sit home and watch TV,” said Mary Sweeney of Lynn.

Organizers said Bostonians have always refused to bow down and have been a voice for the nation.

They believe the event’s turnout upholds that reputation and hope it will inspire others to speak up.

