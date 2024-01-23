Democrats encourage voters to write-in President Joe Biden in NH Primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republicans naturally getting all the attention in the New Hampshire primary but on the Democratic side, President Joe Biden not on the ballot has become its own separate story.

The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well.

Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his supporters have mounted a write-in campaign on the President’s behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

A local organizer shares with Boston 25 why President Biden needs to have a strong showing at the Grassroots Campaign.

“It’s very important. New Hampshire is the first primary. We show the nation and the world the strength of Joe Biden that helps set him up going into the fall. This is going to be the most important election of our lifetime. It’s going to be democracy versus dictatorship,” said Richard Sigel, Biden write-in organizer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group