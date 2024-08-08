Delta flight returns to Logan Airport after odor detected on board, officials say

BOSTON — A flight bound for France had to return to Boston’s Logan Airport Wednesday night, disrupting travelers.

According to a Delta Airlines spokesperson, Delta Flight 224, an Airbus A330-900 aircraft heading to Paris, returned to Boston when the crew detected an odor on board.

Officials say the crew declared an emergency as they arrived back to Logan out of an abundance of caution.

The aircraft landed without incident and medical personnel met the flight at the gate. There were no reports of any injuries.

The flight was carrying 263 customers on board at the time, according to airline officials.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” a Delta Airlines spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers for the disruption and delay to their travel plans; we’re working to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson did not say what caused the odor.

Regularly scheduled Delta service from Boston to Paris has since resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

