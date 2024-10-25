A flight cleared to land at Logan Aiport Thursday night was told to make a “go-around” maneuver because another plane was idling in the middle of the runway.

The flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida was making its approach when air traffic control alerted the pilot another plane was on the runway.

Delta Airlines told Boston 25 that the other plane on the runway was taking too long to taxi and the Delta flight made one loop around Logan before landing safely.

Delta flight performs ‘go around’ maneuver due to plane idling on Logan runway

Air traffic control workers can be heard telling the other plane to move away.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Logan Airport for comment.

The FAA is currently performing an open audit into runway incursion risks at United States airports.

