Delta flight headed to New Orleans returns to Boston following ‘smoky odor’ in the cabin

BOSTON — A Delta flight headed to New Orleans returned to Boston following a ‘smoky odor’ in the cabin.

According to officials, the Flight DL1398 carrying 87 passengers and 5 crew members returned to Logan airport after an emergency was declared to get priority handling from air traffic control.

The plane was met with emergency response personnel and made it to the gate safely. Three people were treated at the scene, and one passenger was transported to the hospital, according to a Delta spokesperson.

“Delta flight 1398 returned to Boston shortly after takeoff after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Our flight crew followed established procedures and returned to Boston safely. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it will investigate the incident.

Boston 25 has reached out to Massport for comment but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group