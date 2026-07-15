Delta flight to Boston arrives safely after smoke reported during taxi

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Minneapolis to Boston arrived safely after smoke was reported while taxiing.

According to a Delta spokesperson, Flight 2614 from Minneapolis–Saint Paul to Boston reported a possible smoke condition while taxiing after landing.

The flight crew followed established safety procedures and coordinated with the local fire department.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. We are reviewing the circumstances and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight was operated on a Boeing 757 aircraft.

Delta said customers deplaned normally through the jet bridge.

The cause of the reported smoke is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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