Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston diverts to Portugal after fumes detected in cabin

BOSTON — A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Boston was forced to divert to Portugal after fumes were detected inside the aircraft cabin.

According to Delta, Flight 251 was traveling from Barcelona, Spain, to Boston on September. 27, when the crew reported a mechanical issue and diverted to Porto, Portugal.

The Airbus A330-300 landed safely in Porto, where emergency medical services met the aircraft upon arrival. Delta said it is deferring to local EMS officials for additional information.

“The flight landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels as we work to get them to Boston as safely and quickly as possible,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

The flight was carrying 283 customers and 13 crew members.

Delta said teams are working to accommodate passengers on alternative flights from Porto to their final destinations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group