Defense attorneys in cases linked to Michael Proctor want to see his phone records

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor’s text messages will be preserved for at least another month.

A federal judge has extended an order that calls for the destruction of Proctor’s phone data, a court document obtained by Boston 25 News showed.

Federal investigators downloaded Proctor’s iCloud account when they were looking into the Karen Read murder case.

Now, other attorneys involved in cases linked to Proctor are interested in the contents of the phone data, suspecting it might contain relevant information about their clients.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice indicating that attorneys in each case Proctor worked on will be informed about the existence of the phone data.

Several attorneys attended a court hearing late Friday afternoon to discuss the significance of the data, including Rosemary Scapicchio, who spoke outside of court about why the data is important.

“I don’t know what’s in them. I’ve never seen them. But I can tell you that if the same biases that Trooper Proctor had in the Karen Read case are bleeding into his other cases, they become very important to our case,” Scapicchio said.

Scapicchio added, “These are individuals who the Commonwealth has charged with first-degree murder and is looking to put away for the rest of their lives. At a minimum, we should have the opportunity to have the government look at these files and determine whether there’s anything exculpatory.”

The judge stated that he needs to review all the latest filings and will meet with the lawyers involved in the various cases next week.

Proctor, who was fired from his role with the Massachusetts State Police in March, was subpoenaed to appear in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for a hearing on other cases involving him on Monday, but he failed to show up.

Scapicchio blasted Proctor over his no-show in court.

“He thinks he’s above the law,” Scapicchio said on Monday. “He was served in hand. He was told to be here this morning.”

Scapicchio said she later learned from Proctor’s attorney that he was out of town on a vacation that he had planned in 2024.

Proctor was fired over a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read while investigating the murder of John O’Keefe, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony at her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

The Massachusetts State Police Trial Board found Proctor guilty of two charges, unsatisfactory performance and alcoholic beverages, which were presented over three disciplinary hearings.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in the death of John O’Keefe in June.

