Dedham police searching for suspect after two employees assaulted at gas station, car stolen

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dedham police are looking for a suspect after they say two employees were assaulted, and a customer’s car was stolen.

Authorities say officers responded to multiple incidents at Sam’s Express on Washington Street on Saturday.

Police think the same individual was involved in these incidents.

The incidents are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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