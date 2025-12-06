Dedham man arrested after scamming elderly woman out of $4,000 promising to pave driveway

DEDHAM, MASS. — An elderly woman was scammed out of $4,000 dollars after a man claimed he would pave her driveway, then never showed up to do the work.

According to Sharon Police, on Tuesday December 2, officials took a report from a woman who said the man had been going door to door.

Through an investigation, police discovered the individual was being investigated by multiple police departments in Massachusetts for the same scam.

The individual was soon identified as William “Bill” Pusateri of Dedham who had 11 active warrants for his arrest.

Some of the company names he used included Priority 1 Paving out of Dedham and Best Price Paving in the Sharon area and is working with others yet to be identified.

Pusateri was located inside a motel room in Sharon, and he was taken into custody.

He was charged with larceny over $250 from a 60+ disabled person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group