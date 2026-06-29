Decoding the art of penalty kicks in World Cup

The 2026 World Cup’s knockout stage will resolve tied matches after extra time with penalty-kick shootouts. This high-pressure scenario sees players attempt to convert kicks from 12 yards out. FIFA statistics indicate that penalty kicks are converted 80% of the time at the World Cup.

The ball is placed on a designated spot 12 yards in front of a goal that measures eight feet high and 24 feet wide. This situation demands a clear plan from players facing the kick.

Marcos Zambranno, a player for the Revolution, emphasizes the importance of sticking to a decision once made.

“I just pick my side before taking it,” Zambranno said. “And I stick to the side because sometimes when I change sides before taking them It’s you have more chance to miss the score.”

Zambranno also shared his aiming preference, noting that he usually tries to aim low.

“I usually try to aim low because if I aim high, maybe the goal goes out, just low and power,” Zambranno explained. “Maybe the goal is up and it’s good, but mostly try to go low.” Statistics show that players target the low left or right corners three-quarters of the time. The remaining attempts are typically aimed directly down the middle, with players anticipating the goalkeeper’s dive. Aiming for the top corners, also known as the “Upper 90,” is not a popular choice due to the increased risk of missing the

.Donovan Parasian, a goalkeeper for the Revolution, described the goalkeeper’s role during a penalty kick as a mix of guesswork and reading the opposing player. He noted that there is an element of trying to read and know the kicker.

“It’s a lot of like 50-50, I guess,” Parasian said. “And just trying to predict where he’s gonna go.”

Parasian also aims to disrupt the kicker’s focus.

“Maybe try to get in their head a bit,” Parasian said. This can involve talking or saying “weird things” to throw the player off and make them wait longer, a tactic he compared to “icing the kicker in football.”

Successfully saving a penalty kick, particularly in a shootout, provides a significant boost for the team.

“I think it is a big momentum swing, you know, it’s a decisive factor in a game, decisive moment and being able to save it just, I think, lifts up the team a lot,” Parasian said.

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