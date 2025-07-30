Decades later, former gymnastics teacher in Mass. facing child assault charges

SALEM, Mass. — A former gymnastics teacher is facing child assault charges decades after working at gymnastics schools in Danvers and North Andover, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Dewayne Davenport, 53, of Danvers, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Salem on Wednesday to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

The allegations date back to the early 2000s, when Davenport worked as a gymnastics teacher with Yellow Jacket Gymnastics in Danvers and Palaestra Gymnastics Academy in North Andover, which is now closed, Tucker said.

Davenport served as state and regional chairman of USA Gymnastics from May 2000 to May 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile, which lists him as a graduate of Gordon College.

Judge Thomas Drechsler released Davenport on personal recognizance following his arraignment with conditions to stay away from and have no contact with alleged victims and witnesses.

Prosecutors provided a list of names of people that Davenport may not contact or go near as part of his conditional release.

Boston 25 has reached out to Attorney John Slattery, who is representing Davenport, for comment.

Davenport is due back in court for a compliance hearing on Oct. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group