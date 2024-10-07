Death investigation underway in New Hampshire after man's body found inside vehicle in river

LANCASTER, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a New Hampshire man was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in the Connecticut River over the weekend, state police said Monday.

Stephen Paquette, 41, of Littleton, had been reported missing to police on Friday, one week after he was last seen by family members on Friday, Sept. 27, state police said in a statement.

On Saturday, at approximately 9 a.m., the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit was notified of a vehicle in the river along Route 135 in Lancaster.

Officers responded, along with members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department dive team, who found the vehicle and recovered Paquette’s body, state police said.

The circumstances surrounding Paquette’s death remain under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Marine Patrol Unit was assisted at the scene by State Troopers from Troop F as well as members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Lancaster Police, B & B Towing Service, and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Mark Schofield at 603-293-2037 or Mark.T.Schofield@dos.nh.gov.

