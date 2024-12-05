Death investigation underway in Maine after hunter finds man dead, state police say

A death investigation is underway in Maine after a hunter found a man dead in Edgecomb, state police said Wednesday.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a hunter who discovered an adult man dead near the Schmid Land Preserve on Old County Road in Edgecomb.

Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death and to positively identify the man.

Edgecomb is a small town along the Maine coast, south of Augusta. The town’s population was 1,188 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group