Death investigation underway on Buckman Street in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Police are investigating a death on Buckman Street in Everett Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie confirmed to Boston 25 News police were investigating a death that occurred on Buckman Street earlier that afternoon.

Mazzie says there is no threat to the public.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

