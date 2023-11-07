Death investigation underway after worker electrocuted at AT&T building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after officials say a worker was electrocuted at an AT&T building in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an electrocution at 250 Bent Street just before 9 a.m. found a worker who was in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

CPR was performed on the worker, who was then rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The worker’s name hasn’t been released.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 worker electrocuted at AT&T building in Cambridge

Police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group