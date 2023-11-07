Death investigation underway after worker electrocuted at AT&T building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after officials say a worker was electrocuted at an AT&T building in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.
Officers responding to a report of an electrocution at 250 Bent Street just before 9 a.m. found a worker who was in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
CPR was performed on the worker, who was then rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The worker’s name hasn’t been released.
Police said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
