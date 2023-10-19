Death investigation underway after vehicle pushed into pedestrian in Malden crash

MALDEN, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a vehicle was pushed into a pedestrian in a multi-car crash in a busy Malden intersection on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street and Mountain Avenue found two wrecked vehicles on the sidewalk and a woman who had been struck.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed the fatality but didn’t release the name of the woman.

A Boston 25 source said that a motorist struck an ICE vehicle in the intersection and continued on off the roadway, striking the woman. It’s unclear if the woman was on the sidewalk or in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

An ICE spokesperson said that two of their officers were injured and transported to an area hospital, but they’re expected to be okay.

Police also noted that the “non-law-enforcement car” appears to be at fault.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow crime tape, the two involved vehicles lodged up against a building, a toppled utility pole, and debris scattered in the road.

“The intersection will be shut down for several hours. Please seek alternate routes,” Malden police said in a community alert.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 has reached out to local authorities for more information.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source tells #Boston25 one of two SUVs involved in fatal accident that left elderly pedestrian dead in Malden belongs to ICE. Police say BMW SUV slammed into federal law enforcement agency vehicle before hitting woman on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/vylIJ7CIXn — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

