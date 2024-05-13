Death investigation underway after NH woman killed in incident involving lawnmower

WINCHESTER, N.H. — A death investigation is underway after a New Hampshire woman was killed in an incident involving a lawnmower over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a lawnmower rollover with traumatic injuries on Burt Hill Road in Winchester, New Hampshire shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday found a woman in her 60s dead at the scene, according to Winchester Police Chief David Rice.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, is believed to be the owner of the home where she was found.

“Apparently, for some unknown reason, the lawnmower went over an embankment and rolled over,” Rice said in a statement.

Police are working with the coroner’s office to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

