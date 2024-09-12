Death investigation underway after man’s body pulled from river in New Hampshire, state police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A death investigation is underway after emergency crews recovered a man’s body from the Piscataquog River in Manchester on Thursday morning, state police said.

At 7:58 a.m. Thursday, the State Police Marine Patrol responded to Second Street in Manchester for a report of a body floating in the Piscataquog River, state police said.

Manchester Fire Department crews later removed the body of an adult man from the river, state police said.

The man’s name was not released Thursday pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death, state police said.

Manchester police officers and firefighters and representatives from the state medical examiner’s office responded to the scene to assist state police.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or 603-630-4543.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

