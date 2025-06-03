Death investigation underway after body found near popular Boston trail, police say

BOSTON — A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a popular recreational trail in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a body found in the area of South Bremen and Marginal streets found an unresponsive female near the entrance to the Mary Ellen Welch Greenway Rail Trail just before 7 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded and took custody of the body.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

Investigators noted that there were no signs of foul play.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group