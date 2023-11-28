Deadly daytime shooting in Wareham under investigation

WAREHAM, Mass. — Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting that is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting found an adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the victim did not survive his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Wareham Police closed Main Street between Pierceville Road and County Road amid the ongoing investigation.

Officers did not say if any arrests have been made but said there is no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

