Deadly crash under investigation in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash in Wrentham on Thursday,

Investigators were investigating the deadly crash on Franklin Street as of 6:00 p.m., the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Drivers were asked to avoid that area.

Boston 25 News is working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

