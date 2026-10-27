Deadline nears for Mass. voters to request mail-in ballots

BOSTON — Election Day is officially one week away.

Officials are reminding voters that completed ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6 in order to be counted.

Voters who still need to request a mail-in ballot have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Nearly 740,000 residents have cast votes at early voting locations or returned mail-in ballots in Massachusetts.

Residents looking for additional voting information are encouraged to contact their local election office or use the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group