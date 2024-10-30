DCR institutes temporary ban on all open flames at Mass. state parks amid ongoing brush fires

As brush fires continue to burn parts of the Bay State, officials are putting a temporary ban on man-made fires at state parks.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced on Tuesday night they’re banning all open flame and charcoal fires across the entire Massachusetts State Parks System. Small, portable propane grills, however, are still allowed at campgrounds where grilling is permitted.

Authorities say this is an effort to prevent wildland fires due to drought conditions.

Officials did not provide a timetable for when the ban will be lifted.

