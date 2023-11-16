Daytime shooting in Dorchester leaves bullet hole in busy laundromat, parked car

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a daytime shooting in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of 81 Hancock Street around 3:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired found that at least two bullets struck a parked car and one was wedged through a window of a laundromat, according to Boston Police.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Boston 25 News talked to one man who was inside the laundromat at the time of the shooting. He says he was putting his clothes into a dryer when he ducked for cover.

When he went outside, he saw his car was also hit with bullets.

Hancock Street was briefly shut down while officers investigated.

Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group