Days before saying ‘I do,’ nor’easter forces Mass. couple to change wedding plans

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Massachusetts couple set to get married this weekend on Block Island was forced to change their plans because of the incoming nor’easter.

Maya Bass and her fiancé, Jeff, had planned to marry on Block Island, a place they said holds special meaning for them.

“I have a really strong connection to Block Island,” Jeff said. “It was just the picture-perfect place to have our wedding.”

With less than a week until the big day, the couple had to move their celebration to the mainland, securing a new venue, caterer, and florist on short notice.

Jeff said it wasn’t what they originally envisioned, but they’re grateful to everyone who helped pull together a new plan so quickly.

“The dream was to get married in front of our friends and family at the end of the day. And that’s what we’re going to be doing on Saturday,” he said.

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