Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark arrested at anti-abortion march in Boston, report says

BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark was reportedly arrested over the weekend on charges in connection with a protest at an anti-abortion march in Boston.

Riley Dowell, 24, of Melrose was previously arrested in January 2023 and charged with assaulting a Boston police officer during a protest on Boston Common. She was later sentenced to a year of probation on the condition she write a letter of apology to the officer.

Dowell was arraigned Monday on charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with lawful assembly after a clash involving counter-protesters at the “National Men’s March” on Saturday, the Boston Herald reported.

Dowell was one of 17 people arrested for allegedly blocking the march from proceeding in Kenmore Square.

The march billed itself as an event to “abolish abortion and rally for personhood” while the counter-protest called itself the “Clown March.”

In a statement, Clark told the Herald, “Every American has the right to protest and stand up for their beliefs, but they must do so responsibly and peacefully.”

In her January 2023 arrest, prosecutors said Dowell struck an officer who approached her in the face. They also said she was seen on video defacing a public monument with spray paint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

