Arrests made following anti-abortion protest in Boston

BOSTON — Arrests were made Saturday following an anti-abortion march clashing with abortion activist counter-protesters.

The protest march, conducted by the Men’s March, was to meet at Boston’s Planned Parenthood building at 1055 Commonwealth Ave at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The march then began to make their way to the Parkman Bandstand.

A group of pro-choice members gathered in clown wear to counter-protest the men’s march.

Boston Police Department has announced that a total of 9 people were arrested for disorderly conduct. The identities of those is yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

