Darius Rucker to headline ‘Quincy 400 Celebration’ this summer

QUINCY, Mass. — Country music superstar Darius Rucker is set to headline Quincy’s 400th anniversary celebration this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Saturday, August 2, as part of the community’s year-long festivities marking this historic milestone.

“This is a monumental year for Quincy, and it doesn’t get much bigger than having a first-class performer like Darius Rucker bringing his talent to our historic stadium for a special concert in honor of our 400th anniversary,” said Mayor Thomas Koch.

Rucker will be joined by special guest Austin Williams. This concert is just one of many exciting events planned throughout the year to celebrate Quincy’s rich history.

A second concert date is expected to be announced soon, and celebrations also include large-scale family events, historic programming, a lecture series featuring best-selling authors, among a host of activities for all ages.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group