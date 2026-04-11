Boston police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Mass and Cass

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Mass and Cass that happened early this morning.

According to authorities, it happened around 1:10 a.m. EMS were called to assist with a pedestrian struck in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The suspect’s vehicle did not remain on scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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