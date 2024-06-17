‘Dangerously hot’: Excessive heat watch issued for parts of Mass. with feels-like temps over 100

DEDHAM, Mass. — An excessive heat watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts with temperatures and humidity levels expected to jump to potentially dangerous levels this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Central Middlesex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk, Western Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties from Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 possible,” the NWS said in the watch. “There will not be much relief during the overnight hours as heat indices will only drop into the 70s.”

The NWS has also issued a heat advisory for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Northern Worcester, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, and Northwest Middlesex counties from noon Tuesday through 7 p.m. Friday.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS warned in the advisory. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

A string of highs in the 90s are expected Tuesday through Friday and the combination of heat and humidity will result in “feels-like temperatures” of 96-106 degrees, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest weather forecast.

“Heat-related illness, sunburns, and dehydration will be concerns with this first likely heat wave of the summer,” Spear wrote in her latest weather blog. “Even the beaches will be near 90 degrees, except for Cape Cod where highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a southwest breeze off the ocean.”

Spear has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to the extreme heat.

A front is expected to move in Friday, bringing the chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Temps are expected to dip back into the 80s this weekend, but it will be muggy.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather Page.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group