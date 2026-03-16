‘Dangerous situation’: Logan Airport braces for TSA staffing crisis as DHS shutdown drags on

BOSTON — The Senate could vote as soon as Monday afternoon to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, potentially ending a shutdown that has already resulted in missed paychecks for TSA workers nationwide.

Transportation officials say at least 300 TSA agents have walked off the job as the partial government shutdown continues, raising concerns about airport operations in the days ahead.

A New England TSA union representative says passengers flying in and out of Logan have been “lucky” so far, as agents continue showing up despite not being paid. But he warns that this may soon change.

Across the country, major airports have already seen the impact. Over the weekend, images from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport showed hours-long security lines as staffing shortages mounted.

Boston’s Logan International Airport has not experienced the same widespread delays, but union leaders say the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable. With workers missing paychecks, many are being forced to consider leaving the job altogether.

TSA employees will not be paid until Congress reaches an agreement to reopen DHS and resolve the ongoing standoff over federal immigration enforcement.

Union representative Mike Gayzagian says some officers are already struggling financially.

“I don’t think people realize how integrated TSA is into the entire aviation system,” Gayzagian said. “A full TSA meltdown would put everybody in a dangerous situation.”

If more agents leave, Gayzagian says TSA will face another significant challenge: replacing them. Recruiting and training new employees can take months, potentially leading to extended operational issues long after the shutdown ends.

Meanwhile, the pressure is building in Washington.

Ten major airline CEOs have sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to ensure TSA workers are paid during the shutdown, warning of the broader impact on the aviation system.

As the Senate weighs a vote that could bring an end to the stalemate, TSA workers at Logan and across the country are waiting to see whether relief is finally on the way.

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