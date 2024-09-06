Dangerous rip currents, large waves of up to 9 feet possible at Massachusetts beaches

BOSTON — If you’re heading to the Massachusetts shore on Friday or Saturday, you’ll need to watch out for dangerous rip currents and large waves up to nine feet, forecasters warned.

East-facing ocean beaches along the southeastern Massachusetts coast will have the highest risk for the most dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 9 feet in height, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. Waves 5 to 7 feet tall are expected along the North Shore.

“We’ve got an elevated rip current risk and threat for high surf developing,” Spear said. “Outer Cape and Nantucket, some of the most dangerous beaches for both of those things for not just rip currents but waves building up to nine feet over the next couple of days.”

Wave heights are expected to peak on Saturday morning, Spear noted.

[Friday & Saturday] While not ideal beach 🏖️ weather, if heading to the shore Friday & Saturday, be aware of rough surf 🌊& dangerous rip currents, especially at east facing ocean beaches of #CapeCod & #Nantucket. Never swim alone during these rough conditions. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/8Lm0L2th64 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for Barnstable, Nantucket, Eastern Essex, and Eastern Plymouth counties through 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions,” the NWS stated in an alert. “Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

The NWS also issued a high rip current risk for Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, and Dukes counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the NWS warned.

A fast-moving front is also slated to bring rain on Saturday night before skies clear for sunrise on Sunday.

Check out the latest timing for weekend showers. The FASTER front has rain Saturday evening/night and clears out before sunrise Sunday! @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/lxJgKOm4oq — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 5, 2024

