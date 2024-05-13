‘Dangerous decision’: Teen hikers from Boston area rescued from Mount Flume trail in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — Three teenagers and a man from the Boston area were among a small group of “unprepared” hikers who were rescued from a trail in the White Mountains region over the weekend, officials said.

The teens, who are ages 13 and 14, and Jonathan Long, 26, were rescued from a trail on Mount Flume on Saturday night after calling for help, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game learned that a group of hikers on the Flume Slide Trail had called for help.

The group was approximately 3 miles from the Liberty Springs Trailhead at the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, officials said.

“They were descending the Flume Slide trail but could no longer continue because they had no lights and also did not have equipment to overnight on the mountain,” state officials said in a statement.

A rescue began due to the risk from cold temperatures, and because the group was “unprepared” to be on the hiking trail, officials said.

Hours later, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers reached Long and the three teens at approximately 11:35 p.m.

The hikers were given lights and some food so they could continue carefully descending the trail, officials said. Conservation officers assisted the hikers down the trail and reached the bike path at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday without further incident.

The group was then taken to their vehicle at the Liberty Springs Parking Lot.

Earlier Saturday, the group had hiked up the Liberty Springs Trail to Mount Liberty and over to Mount Flume.

“A dangerous decision was made to descend the Flume Slide Trail in order to loop back to the Liberty Springs trail as a result of the group being unfamiliar with the trails,” state officials said. “The Flume Slide Trail is considered one of the most difficult trails in the White Mountains and it is strongly recommended by all sources not to be used to descend from Mount Flume.”

Hikers in New Hampshire are asked to be prepared with proper equipment, supplies and clothing and also be familiar with trail information, current weather information, and always have safe “bailout” or contingency plans.

“Presently snow and ice still exist on many higher elevation trails which can create dangerous conditions even on pleasant spring days,” state officials said.

For more information visit www.hikesafe.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group