‘A danger to himself’: Father of suspect charged in Weymouth truck and dog theft speaks out

QUINCY — The man accused of hijacking a truck with two dogs inside from a McDonald’s parking lot in Weymouth last week was arraigned at Quincy District Court on Monday.

Marcus Morse, 29, faces several charges that include two counts of animal cruelty and two outstanding warrants.

The theft was all caught on surveillance video. Morse is seen pacing in a McDonald’s parking lot on Bridge Street, Thursday in Weymouth before opening a truck’s door and taking off with two dogs inside.

The owner, April Grindle, immediately filed a police report and found a Facebook Marketplace post auctioning her car off for $4,500. Hours later, Morse was arrested and Grindle’s truck was recovered.

“He’s probably a 4-year-old with a 29-year-old’s body, you know it’s just tragedy,” said Michael Morse, Marcus’ father. “We feel that he’s a danger to himself and to others. I mean, how many times can you take a car without someone sooner or later getting hurt and he’s taken cars from homes that he’s been in for DMH.”

“I feel helpless because you know now I understand the $2500 of bail and all that but to be honest with you, where he’s going to be he’s going to be safe right now not out,” said Michael Morse.

Marcus Morse is due back in court on September 10.

