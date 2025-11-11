Dana-Farber launches cancer detection trial for Veterans

BOSTON — Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is enrolling veterans in a clinical trial to help detect cancer.

The “Sentinel Study” is in the process of recruiting 1,500 veterans for the trial that uses using multi-cancer early detection tests in the veteran population.

Dr. Betsy O’Donnell, Director of Multi-Cancer Early Detection at Dana-Farber, is one of two investigators leading the study.

She explained that veterans are at an increased risk for cancer.

“The veterans and people who have served for the United States have increased exposure specifically to things like asbestos, burn pits, PFCs that put them at a higher risk of cancer, lifetime risk. We know this also from veterans of other wars, including exposures to Agent Orange during Vietnam. And the estimated elevation of risks is somewhere around 20 % higher than the general population,” said Dr. O’Donnell.

A grant from the Department of Defense is helping to fund the study.

Two test tubes of blood are drawn from each participant and blood tests screen for up to 50 different types of cancer including pancreatic, ovarian, or variations of gastrointestinal cancers.

O’Donnell said, “Over 70 % of cancers don’t have currently recommended or approved screening tests. And so what these tests are trying to do is broaden the range.”

She added, “Any veterans who have a positive test suggesting that a further workup needs to be done can be brought to Dana-Farber. The study covers the costs of the evaluation in addition to the test itself for anybody who has a positive screening test.”

Veterans can register online and the test can be done locally.

Doctors hope this will help veterans’ health and the future of cancer early detection.

“What we’re really pairing here is an unmet need to honor our veterans for the sacrifices they make for our country to better serve them and taking care of their health and also to explore novel and emerging techniques for cancer screening,” said Dr. O’Donnell.

