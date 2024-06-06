DA: Young woman facing charges in Bedford shooting that left mother dead, father seriously hurt

BEDFORD, Mass. — A young woman is facing charges in connection with a double shooting in Bedford on Thursday morning that left a woman believed to be her mother dead and a man believed to be her father with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Jessica Cavallaro, 24, of Bedford, is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Concord District Court on charges including murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Officers received a 911 call around 9 a.m. from a resident of 11 Washington Street who reported that a young woman who lives in the home had just admitted she had shot her parents, Ryan said during a late-morning news conference.

That caller then went outside and found two people suffering from gunshots in a car parked on an adjacent lawn, according to Ryan.

A 56-year-old Bedford woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 56-year-old man, also of Bedford, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Ryan. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Cavallaro was identified as the suspected shooter and taken into custody by police.

When asked if the victims were the parents of Cavallaro, Ryan said, “That is our understanding at this point.”

Cavallaro is the “significant other” of a resident who lives at the home where the 911 call originated but she resides at a different address on Washington Street, according to Ryan.

The victims lived in a different part of Bedford and it wasn’t immediately clear why they were in the neighborhood, Ryan noted.

Bedford Police Chief John Fisher warned residents to avoid the area due to the heavy police and road closures.

State police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Bedford police with an investigation.

