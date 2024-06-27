DA: Woman facing murder charge after man found stabbed to death in crashed car on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was found inside a crashed car on Cape Cod on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Juscelene Guedes, 29, of Centerville, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of a TD Bank on Falmouth Road in Hyannis just before 7:30 p.m. found a 33-year-old Barnstable man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, the DA’s office said.

Barnstable fatal stabbing

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators noted that Guedes was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle. There was no immediate word on what led up to the incident.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Barnstable police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group