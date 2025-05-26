D.A.: Westport couple dead after a head-on crash in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A Westport couple has died following a head-on collision in Dartmouth on Sunday Morning.

76-year-old Jeffrey Moniz and his wife, 76-year-old Diane Moniz, both of Westport, were pronounced dead.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Dartmouth police were dispatched to the roadway of 422 Old Westport Road around 10:30 AM.

Once on the scene, officers found two motor vehicles: a gray Toyota Rav 4, operated by 63-year-old Philip Morris of Dartmouth, and the second, a green Toyota Echo, which was operated by Jeffery Moniz with Diane Moniz in the passenger seat.

According to an investigation, it was revealed that Morris’ Rav 4 had crossed over the double-yellow line and struck Moniz’s Echo, head on.

First responders located both Jeffery and Diane Moniz and transported them to a local hospital with traumatic injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.

Morris had suffered minor injuries and had been charged with two counts of Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation and a Marked Lanes Violation. He will be summoned.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, along with Dartmouth Police, are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

