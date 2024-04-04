DA: Two people, including housemate of Weymouth homicide victim, are facing ‘financial charges’

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Two people have been arrested on financial crimes in connection with an ongoing investigation into an “apparent homicide” at a home in Weymouth, authorities announced Thursday.

John “Jack” Harper was arraigned Thursday afternoon on larceny charges which include forging checks in connection to the death of 56-year-old Christine Mello, who was found inside her Weymouth home on Monday.

The Norfolk County DA’s office says, there was enough probable cause to arrest and charge Kelly Shaw, 44, who had been staying with Mello at the Lake Street home, and Shaw’s boyfriend Harper, 45, with financial crimes, including larceny valued over $1,200, uttering forged checks, and other offenses.

Both Shaw and Harper have not been charged with Mello’s murder at this time as the investigation continues, officials said in a statement.

Mello, who lived at 34 Lake Street, had recently been reported missing and she may have been dead for “a number of days” before her body was found, according to Norfolk District Attorney Micheal Morrissey.

In court Thursday prosecutors say there’s evidence Harper had been at Mello’s home in the days leading up to her death and he’s considered a person of interest in this homicide investigation. Police believe Harper may have been using Mello’s debit card.

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 show Shaw moved into Mello’s home in January and Harper started staying there in February. The documents also show that Mello’s mother died in January and she as set to receive her inheritance.

The judge ordered Harper to be held on a $50,000 bail.

Shaw was unable to appear in court Thursday and will be arraigned at a later date.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

