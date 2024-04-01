DA: Suspected gunman sought in fatal shooting of his brother in Brockton, two other men arrested

BROCKTON, Mass. — The brother of a man gunned down in Brockton on Easter Sunday is being sought by police as the suspected shooter, as two other men have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremiah Abreu, 20, who allegedly fatally shot his brother, 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu, early Sunday morning on Hoover Avenue, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were arrested on Sunday and charged with accessory to homicide, Cruz said Monday. Both men are expected to appear in Brockton District Court for arraignment on Monday.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:17 a.m., Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of a shooting inside a home at 36 Hoover Ave.

When police and emergency medical personnel responded, they found the victim, Sedrick Abreu, who was shot in the chest, Cruz said. He was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, members of Plymouth SPDU, Brockton Police, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Ballistics, and State Police Crime Lab executed a search warrant at 36 Hoover Ave., where several items were seized as evidence, Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

