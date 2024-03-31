Authorities investigating overnight shooting in Brockton that killed a 27-year-old man

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities in Brockton are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, Brockton police received a call for reports of a man shot inside a home around 2:17 a.m. on Hoover Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders located a male who had been shot in the chest.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Sederick Abreau was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time and according to the DA, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

