DA: Rhode Island Man dead following paramotor crash in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mass. — A person is dead following a paramotor crash at Myricks airport in Berkley, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III announced.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday at Myricks Airport, when Berkley police recieved a 911 call from a person who witnessed a single-seat paramotor crash.

Once on scene, first responders located a large divot in the field. The victim, 63-year-old Gary Williams of Cranston, RI, was found nearly 20 feet away, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Police were also directed to the damaged single-seat paramotor operated by the decedent,” the DA’s office wrote. “The paramotor was observed by police to have fuel leakage and a propeller that was broken in multiple locations.”

Mass. State Police detectives, alongside Berkley police, are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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