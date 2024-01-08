DA: Peabody man facing manslaughter charge after fatally shoving sister off front steps

PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say he fatally shoved his sister off his front steps on New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to a report of a medical emergency at a home at 3 Esquire Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 found 54-year-old Mimoza Sawtelle on an outside walkway suffering from serious head trauma, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Peabody Police Chief Thomas M. Griffin announced Monday.

The homeowner, 39-year-old Alban Dobra, was in the process of asking Sawtelle and his other sister to leave his home when he grabbed her and pushed her off the front steps onto the paved walkway below, according to prosecutors.

Sawtelle was rushed to an area hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries on Friday.

Dobra was arrested on the night of the incident and arraigned the next day on charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter following Sawtelle’s passing.

Dobra is due back in court on Jan. 12 for a detention hearing.

He is currently being held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group