D.A.: New Jersey man dead after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during scuba dive

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that a New Jersey man died during a scuba diving trip on July 29, approximately 150 miles east of Cape Cod.

48-year-old Joseph Mazraani from New Millstone Township was part of a group of scuba divers aboard the vessel ‘Tenacious,’ which he owned, exploring shipwrecks in the area of George’s Bank.

During the dive, Mazraani experienced a possible medical emergency, prompting other members of the group to pull him from the water and attempt lifesaving measures.

The Coast Guard and New Bedford Police were notified of the incident, and the vessel began its return to port in New Bedford.

The vessel arrived at the Fleet Marina at approximately 6:00 am on July 30, 2025.

Investigators from the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Coast Guard, and the New Bedford Police Department are investigating the matter. Foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group