DA: Man struck and killed by van in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident on a Brockton street known prone to car crashes.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, officers responding to a report of a person hit by a van at the intersection of North Quincy and Hovenden Streets around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night found an injured man lying in the street.

He was transported to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 57-year-old Domingos Gomes of New Bedford by officials.

Police say the man driving the Ford Econoline van that hit Gomes remained on scene and called 911. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Brockton Police and the DA’s office are investigating what led up to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

North Quincy Street has a history of serious crashes:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

