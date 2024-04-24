DA: Man facing murder charge after foul odor at Mass. apartment leads to discovery of body

GREENFIELD, Mass. — A man was arrested on a murder charge at an airport in New York this week in connection with the discovery of a decaying body found inside a Massachusetts apartment, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a foul odor coming from an apartment on Chapman Street in Greenfield on Monday afternoon found a man dead on the floor inside, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of murder for 42-year-old Taaniel Herberger-Brown, who the DA’s office said was a former tenant of the apartment where the man’s body was found.

Herberger-Brown was tracked down at Albany International Airport and taken into custody. It’s not clear when he’ll be returned to Massachusetts for arraignment on the murder charge.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the victim’s cause of death and identity, but investigators noted that they believe the death is a homicide.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Greenfield police with an investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group